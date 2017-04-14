Esplanade Association and the American Meteorological Society Hosts Public Lecture on ‘Climate Change and Local Solutions’

Although the enormity of global warming can sometimes be daunting, there are many steps that communities, organizations, and people can take to help reverse or slow the negative impacts of climate change.

To help inspire local action, the Esplanade Association, in partnership with the American Meteorological Society, will host a community lecture entitled, “Climate Change and Local Solutions” on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 pm, featuring Dr. John Keller of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby and Daniel Rothenberg, Ph.D. of Massachusetts’s Institute of Technology’s Center for Global Climate Change.

“We believe that raising awareness of climate change and educating the public about the direct impact of these changes on our environment– especially our city’s treasured green spaces– is a vital part of beginning to address this global problem, “ said Tani Marinovich Esplanade Association’s Executive Director.

The presentation will examine what some of the impacts of climate change are; their direct implications for greater Boston; what they will mean for the Charles River Esplanade and the city’s other natural green spaces and resources; how the community should be responding; and what steps are currently being taken to protect our local environment and beyond.

First, Daniel Rothenberg will share his finding on “What is the Deal with Climate Change.” Rothenberg is a Postdoctoral Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Global Change Science, studying the impacts of climate change and policy on air quality. He previously received his B.S. in Atmospheric Science from Cornell University, and recently a Ph.D. in the field from MIT.

In addition, Dr. John L Keller Ph.D., CCM will discuss “Restoring the Earth’s Climate: An Elegant Solution.” Dr. Keller is a Senior Research Meteorologist at AIR Worldwide in Boston. Before his work with AIR, Dr. Keller was a staff meteorologist at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, MA. In 2005 Dr. Keller founded Weather Analytics, a company that provides data and analytical tools for managing climate risk. A leader in his field, Dr. Keller has published in many scientific journals, including Nature, the Journal of Atmospheric Sciences, and Monthly Weather Review.

The Esplanade Association’s Horticulture Manager Renee Portanova will also share the organization’s long-term plans and the efforts already underway to combat the impacts of climate change within the Park. Since 2012, the Esplanade Association has developed and implemented a compost program, planted hundreds of native perennials, shrubs and trees, and created new initiatives to raise awareness about conservation and restoration. The Esplanade Association also manages environmental threats to increase the health and resiliency of the Charles River Esplanade, such as monitoring and removing invasive species and introducing drought-resistant species to the Park.

The Climate Change and Local Solutions lecture is the first of the Esplanade Association’s 2017 Speaker Series. Through educational lectures and discussions, the Esplanade Association hopes to provide an insider’s view of Charles River Esplanade’s rich historical, cultural and ecological significance to the city of Boston as well as insight on the organization’s ongoing restoration and management of the Park.

“The Esplanade Association is excited to be hosting our first educational speaker series, said Ms. Marinovich. “The series will serve to invite the community to connect with the Esplanade Association, learn from and interact with experts and thought leaders on a range of relevant topics and more about our beautiful historic Park.”

Additional lectures this spring include Stories from the Esplanade by Margo Newman, Park historian and former Board Chair of the Esplanade Association and the Importance of Public and Private Partnerships for Sustained Success, with featured speaker John Alschuler, Chairman at HR&A Advisors. For more information on these events, please visit esplanadeassociation.org.

The Esplanade Association is an independent nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade, sustain the natural green space, and provide educational, cultural and recreational programs for everyone. Working in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Esplanade Association is dedicated to enhancing the experiences of the millions of visitors who enjoy Boston’s iconic riverside green space.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) is the nation’s premier scientific and professional organization promoting and disseminating information about the atmospheric, oceanic, hydrologic sciences. Our more than 13,000 members include scientists, researchers, educators, broadcast meteorologists, students, weather enthusiasts, and other professionals in the fields of weather, water, and climate. AMS, a non-profit membership organization with offices in Boston and Washington, DC, is committed to strengthening the incredible work being done across the public, private, and academic sectors. (ametsoc.org)