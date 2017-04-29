Esplanade Association to Host 16th Annual Meeting

The Esplanade Association will be hosting it’s 16th Annual Meeting on Tuesday evening, May 2 at the Algonquin Club in Boston. The public is invited to attend the meeting at which the organization will share what they have accomplished over the past year in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, and what they have planned for 2017 as they continue their mission to make life better on the Charles River Esplanade.

The evening will also feature guest speaker, John Alschuler, Chairman at HR&A Advisors, an internationally recognized multidisciplinary firm focused on increasing the vitality of urban life. Also, Mr. Alschuler is Emeritus Chair of the Friends of the High Line. Since founding the New York office of HR&A in 1984, he has developed bold plans that have reshaped waterfronts, downtown districts and neighborhoods. Specifically, in Boston, HR&A is the lead consultant for Imagine Boston 2030 and is playing an influential role in the Barr Foundation’s work on Boston’s Harbor. As a part of the Annual Meeting, Mr. Alschuler will speak about the significant relationship between parks and city life, as well as public-private partnerships, which is a topic that is very relevant to the Esplanade Association.

The meeting will be from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Algonquin Club located at 217 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. For those interested in attending please RSVP to Abigail at afischer@esplanadeassociation.org as space is limited of for more information visit esplanadeassociation.org