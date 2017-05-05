Shear Madness:Fundraising Continues to Chop Off Jack Gurnon’s Hair Mop

By Beth Treffeisen

What all started as a fun prank between two friends about three years ago has slowly turned into about 15 inches of silver locks that flow from the head of Beacon Hill’s Jack Gurnon, that is now well…ready to go.

After enduring questions from concerned residents of Beacon Hill from – Are you doing ok? Are you going through a mid-life crisis? – to are you having a seven-year itch? All of these questions along with his wife Cassie saying that it is time to go made Jack start to think.

Then, he had the brilliant idea; if he was going to have to cut his hair he should donate it to charity. But, he was soon turned away from organizations such as Locks of Love because they didn’t accept gray colored hair.

“I am very much in keeping things local,” said Gurnon. “I like shopping in your neighborhood and not buying everything online and I thought how do I keep the donations of my hair in the neighborhood – and that’s when I thought of Beacon Hill Village.”

Beacon Hill Village (BHV) is a non-profit organization that has been changing the experience of growing older in Boston for more than 15 years.

As a non-profit membership organization, hundreds of older adults are creating new resources and opportunities together for leading vibrant, active and healthy lives as they age in their own communities.

BHV is a model that has been replicated internationally, inspiring the “village movement” and the creation of more than 350 open and developing villages around the world.

In honor of BHV’s 15th anniversary, Gurnon, who is also a BHV Council Member and owner of Charles Street Supply, agreed to cut his hair to benefit the organization – one inch for every $1,000 raised.

“We’ve had a great response from the neighborhood,” said Laura Connors the executive director of BHV. “We are very excited that people are embracing it and are having as much fun as we are.”

Connors said that Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro has been a big help with donating money for advertising and designs for the posters.

Everyone is welcome to come “tame the mane!” this Saturday, May 6th at 11:00a.m. outside Charles Street Supply, 54 Charles Street and watch the “mane” event live, when some lucky person will get the change to “chop off” Gurnon’s hair.

To contribute to Gurnon’s more flattering hairstyle, go to www.beaconhillvillage.org where you will be directed to a page that will accept your contribution. As of Monday, May 1, a little over $9,000 of the $15,000 goal has been raised – that’s about 9 inches so far.