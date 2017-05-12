Police Briefs 05-09-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault Dangerous with a Dangerous Weapon – Knife

04/26/17 – At around 6:42 a.m., responding officers arrested a male suspect arrested on Arlington Street following an assault at a Cortes Street building.

The victim reports he was leaving his apartment, when the suspect confronted the victim and asked him the whereabouts of two females whom the victim didn’t know. At this time, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened to kill the victim, who subsequently returned to his apartment and slammed the door.

The suspect ran into a friend’s apartment, leaving the knife behind, before fleeing the building on foot. The victim identified the suspect and weapon, and the suspect was arrested on aggravated-assault charges.