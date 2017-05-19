Discussion of Recent Excavations Set for May 17 at the Old North Church

City of Boston Archaeologist Joe Bagley will discuss the results of his recent excavations from the Old North Church’s Washington Memorial Garden, located on Church property, off of Unity Street in the North End.

Bagley will present details on how an object can reveal the past while giving an insight into stories of the English, Jewish, Irish and Italian immigrants who lived in three tenement buildings from the 1830s to the 1930s.

Bagley and Jim Pasto of the North End Historical Society, will immediately following the lecture, will participate in a reception and community conversation focusing on the role immigrants have play in the history of Boston and the North End in over a century.

The lecture, Privy to the Past: Immigrant Histories from Washington Garden will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 PM in the Church.