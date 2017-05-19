Police Briefs 05-16-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Assault and Battery

05/05/17 – A victim reported that he ordered a Lyft ride to his Pinckney Street residence. When his ride arrived at around 6:08 p.m., the male operator of a white Lexus refused to take the victim to the airport. At this, time the operator ordered the victim out of his vehicle. When the victim got out, he slammed the car door shut, prompting the suspect to exit the vehicle and punch the victim several times in the face. The suspect then fled the area.The victim declined medical attention at this time.