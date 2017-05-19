‘Evening Under the Stars’ to Benefit Myrtle Street Playground Enhancements

By Dan Murphy

When the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground hold “An Evening Under the Stars” in the garden at King’s Chapel on Friday, June 9, all proceeds from the nonprofit’s first official fundraising event will benefit planned enhancements to an outdoor space that has welcomed families for the more than 30 years.

Renee Walsh, president of the Friends group, said the project entails the installation of “interactive play-boards” and a basketball hoop at the playground located on Myrtle Street between South Russell and Irving streets, as well as the removal of the existing shed and construction of a larger structure at the back corner of the lot. An existing seesaw would also be removed to make way for a smaller climbing structure for young children.

Construction is tentatively expected to get underway in October. Building materials will cost $25,000, but Walsh said the Friends are still awaiting a final estimate for the installation cost from the contactor.

“The Friends are 19 moms who live on Beacon Hill, and have children who utilize the playground,” Walsh said of the nonprofit, which dates back to 2011. “We provide educational programming every Thursday from the second week in June to second week through September.”

In conjunction with the Friends, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department is planning to repair a clogged drainage line at the playground, replace portions of safety surface raised by tree roots, remove a trash receptacle and post new signage regarding trash disposal.

“The Friends of Myrtle Street Playground are important partners to the city when it comes to keeping the playground safe and in great condition,” a city official said.

“An Evening Under the Stars” takes place in the garden at King’s Chapel on Beacon Street on Friday, June 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The gathering will feature an oyster bar, a pizza truck, a sushi truck, a band, two open bars and live and silent auctions.

Tickets are available online at http://myrtlestreetplayground.org/.