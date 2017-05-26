BH Art Walk Returns June 4

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is an annual event that takes place on the first Sunday in June, throughout the nooks and crannies of the North Slope.

On June 4, from noon to 6 p.m., residents will open up their private gardens, alleyways and courtyards, allowing around 70 artists to display and sell their handmade work at the free event, which Jen Taibi, artist coordinator and locations manager, promises will be unique in that it features mostly one-of-a-kind, original paintings rather prints or other reproductions.

Visitors can also enjoy live classical, klezmer and folk music playing in various gardens throughout the day, with dozens of talented musicians donate their time. Past talent has included string quartets, folk groups, fiddle groups, Native American flute and more.

The tour’s starting points are 135½ Charles St., and the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets, rain or shine. In the event of rain, indoor locations have been secured, and will be announced before the event on the Art Walk Web site at http://beaconhillartwalk.org/.

To volunteer, visit http://beaconhillartwalk.org/volunteer/volunteer-form/.