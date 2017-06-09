Police Briefs 06-06-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston

Robbery

05/26/17 – A victim reported she was standing at the intersection of South Charles and Stuart streets waiting to cross the street at around 12:26 p.m. At this time, an unknown male suspect riding a bicycle grabbed her wallet out her handbag, which was slung over her shoulder, and kept riding onto District 4 toward Arlington Street. Her wallet contained U.S. currency, personal identification, bank and credit cards and personal papers. The victim was not injured. A description of suspect was broadcast over the radio to no avail.

Larceny (Purse)

05/26/17 – A victim reported she was in a Beacon Street establishment with a friend at around 7 p.m., when she put her purse down on the empty bar seat to her right. When she turned to grab it, the handbag, which contained U.S. currency, iPhone, keys and bank/credit cards, was gone. Staff said it would review camera footage of unknown suspect for further investigation.