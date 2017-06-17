Myrtle St Playground has Diverse List of Sponsors

By Dan Murphy

An area construction firm is donating time and materials to the Myrtle Street Playground as a way to enrich the lives of neighborhood residents across the age spectrum.

Dellbrook JKS of Quincy donated a pair of Red Sox tickets as a raffle item for the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground’s “An Evening Under the Stars” fundraiser to support planned enhancements to the playground, as well as making a $500 donation to the rehabilitation project. Dellbrook JKS’ long-standing clients include Rogerson Communities a Boston nonprofit that provides housing and health care for aging and low-income individuals and manages the Beacon House, among other properties.

Ed Dann, vice president of business development for Delbrook JKS, said since the Beacon House sits about “2,000 yards away’ from the playground, it has become a popular destination for residents.

“Because of its inter-generational connectedness, [the proposed playground rehabilitation] seemed like the perfect project to not only enrich the lives of those living at Beacon House, but also to improve the facility for the children of Beacon Hill,” said Dann, who was in attendance at the June 9 fundraiser. “The cause also ties nicely with Rogerson Communities and its mission.”

Courtney Barth, vice president of development and community relations for Rogerson Communities, said “Like Beacon House, the playground is part of the neighborhood, as well as a nice resource for Beacon House residents.”

Barth added, “We’re happy to be a part of the neighborhood, and the neighborhood has always supported Beacon House.”

Meanwhile, the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro has committed to donating $1,000 of proceeds from the hot-dog cart it operated at last weekend’s “Beacon Hill Sidewalk Sale” for playground enhancements. (The Hotel & Bistro didn’t charge for the premium Pearl hot dogs, instead asking for free-will donations).

Ed Donahue, president of the Saunders Hotel Group, whose properties include the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, said since taking ownership of the hotel 19 months ago, it has made a determined effort to support neighborhood causes.

“The neighborhood has taken care us, so now, it’s our turn,” Donahue said.

To learn more about the Friends of the Myrtle Street Playground and how to support its playground-enhancement project, visit http://myrtlestreetplayground.org/.