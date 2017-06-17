Police Briefs 06-13-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

06/03/17 – A victim reported she parked her 2013 Nissan Altima on Charles Street at around 11 p.m. on June 2, and when she returned at 8 a.m. the next day, the rear driver›s side window was broken, and her laptop and bag were missing from the vehicle.

Investigate Property (Stolen)

06/04/17 – A victim reported she left her orange 2009 Genuine Scooter at Charles and Pinckney streets at around 1:30 p.m., but when she returned to the intersection about a half hour later, it was gone. The Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit has been notified.