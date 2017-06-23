Beacon Hill Civic Corner

Caring for the new trees & removing dead ones

The community is very grateful for the 44 new trees planted by the Boston Parks Department on Beacon Hill this spring. They enhance the neighborhood and its urban tree canopy. Unfortunately, some seem to be in state of shock due to the transplant process and recent colder weather. If they do not bounce back with the current warm weather, please report them to the Parks Department by calling 311, the city’s hot line. Those that are deemed dead by the city will be marked with orange paint to be removed.

The Boston Parks Department has notified the BHCA Tree Committee that dead trees on Beacon Hill will be removed on June 26 and 27. “If a tree is removed, it is automatically added to a list to be replaced unless there is an issue like proximity to a light pole or a hydrant,” said Tree Committee Co-Chair Miguel Rosales. “There is no need for neighbors to report them.”

To ensure that tree guards around dead trees are not damaged, they should be removed in advance, stored and put back when the new tree is installed next fall or spring. The brick surrounds might also be damaged during the removals and the Parks Department has the discretion to remove them altogether if they believe it is necessary to complete the work, according to Rosales. “In general, it does not help the tree to have a brick “collar” surround because it prevents some rain water from reaching the roots,” he added.

Summer Evening at the Harrison Gray Otis House Thursday

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites residents to spend a summer evening Thursday on the front terrace of Otis House, where Harry and Sally Otis were known to be some of the best hosts in early 19th century Boston. Guest may also visit the interior of this meticulously restored 1796 mansion designed by Charles Bulfinch for one of Boston’s most prominent families. Light food and drinks will be offered to guests while they listen to stories of the social life in Federal-era Boston.

This event, which begins at 6 pm on June 22, is being presented in partnership by the BHCA and Historic New England. Refreshments will be provided by the Tip Tap Room and Harvard Gardens. Tickets are $20 for BHCA and Historic New England members. Registration is required in advance for the event at www.bhcivic.org.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, July 19: Evening on the Esplanade. Opening Night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra Summer Concert Series.

Sunday, September 24: Fall Hillfest, annual neighborhood block party.

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala.

