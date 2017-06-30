Boston’s Freedom Trail Welcomes ‘Walk Into History’

Freedom Trail Foundation’s current tour schedule offers Walk Into History® Tours from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center on the hour every hour, daily, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and a tour offered Mondays through Fridays at 2:30 p.m. Additionally, the Foundation offers tours departing from the ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall including Walk Into History Tours daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and

3:30 p.m., and North End Tours daily at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Led by Freedom Trail® Players – 18th-century costumed guides – Walk Into History Tours are the official 90-minute walking tour of the Freedom Trail featuring tales of high treason, mob agitations, revolutionary actions, and partisan fights, featuring 11 of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail sites to and from Boston Common and Faneuil Hall. North End Tours feature stops along the Trail including the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, and other historic places in Boston’s oldest neighborhood.

In July, the schedule will expand further to include a late-day Walk Into History Tour offered daily from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center at 4:30 p.m. and Pirates & Patriots® Tours departing from the ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall on Saturdays and Sundays in July and August at 1:00 p.m. This popular tour explores the underbelly of 18th-century Boston, twisting and turning through the roads, alleys, and docks frequented by swashbucklers, hired guns, mercenaries, and merchants of colonial America.

Freedom Trail tours complement an array of events, exhibits, and activities along the Freedom Trail for adults and children, history buffs, and curious visitors – commemorating the American Revolution, and more exciting chapters of the American story. All walking tours and Historic Pub Crawls are available for group tours year-round by appointment and are perfect for tourist groups, family outings, birthday parties, company parties, corporate activities, team building, and more.

Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund. Tickets may be purchased at the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall, Cheers Gift Shop in Quincy Market, Old Town Trolley locations and ticket booths, and online at TheFreedomTrail.org – tickets are discounted when purchased online.

Additionally, Historic Pub Crawls, all about ‘fermenting’ revolution in four of Boston’s 18th-century taverns, are also offered on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for adults 21 years or older are $43 and include food and beverages at each establishment (reservations must be made via phone).

For more information about Freedom Trail tours, events, exhibits, activities, and to make tour reservations, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org or call (617) 357-8300.