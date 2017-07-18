BHCA Community Corner

Evening on the Esplanade Wednesday

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites families and friends to an Evening on the Esplanade, a summer evening filled with music, camaraderie and tasty food that will take place Wednesday, July 19th, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade. The popular annual summer event marks the opening night of the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Beacon Hill Civic Association and Beacon Hill Village, kicks off at 5:30 pm at a reception held in the hidden garden of The Church of the Advent, 30 Brimmer Street. There, guests can enjoy wine and hearty hors d’oeuvres including traditional antipasto generously provided by Toscano Restaurant.

Pre-ordered boxed suppers provided by Panificio will be available for guests to take with them to their reserved seating at the Hatch Shell.

Tickets, which include the cocktail reception, boxed supper and seating at the concert, are $30 for BHV and BHCA members, and $35 for non-members. Reservations are required. To order and purchase tickets, go to www.bhcivic.org.

The rain date (concert only) is Thursday, July 20 at 7:00 pm at the Hatch Shell or Emmanuel Church. For further information, please contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922.

Mayor files ordinance regarding sandwich board signs

According to a report by City Councilor-at-Large Michelle Wu, Mayor Marty Walsh has recently filed an ordinance to make permanent the 2015 regulations that created a pilot program to achieve citywide consistency on free-standing signs known as sandwich boards. The Council had created the pilot program to provide consistent rules across all neighborhoods that would lighten the permitting load on small businesses by eliminating the free-standing sign permit, but include rules to guarantee accessibility of the sidewalk and accountability from store owners.

“That sandwich board sign renewal is a bit scary as they are popping up all over on Charles Street and starting to be a nuisance as a visual blight and blocking our narrow sidewalks,” said John Corey, who co-chairs the Beacon Hill Civic Association and Beacon Hill Business Association Joint Charles Street Committee. “Now each business feels that they have to compete and have a sign.”

Such a proliferation of signs was a concern of City Councilor Josh Zakim, who in 2015 unsuccessfully proposed an amendment to the pilot program that would have restricted the total clutter of signs per building on busy main streets.

“I am concerned that the current proposal doesn’t consider the special challenges that sandwich boards can create for Newbury Street in Back Bay and Charles Street in Beacon Hill,” he said. “Both streets are in historic districts, have narrow sidewalks, and are typically very crowded. I will be working with the Walsh Administration and my Council colleagues to make sure that the final bill recognizes and addresses the needs of these particular areas.”

A hearing on the matter will be held by the Committee on Government Operations.

Meetings this week

Monday, July 17: BHCA Architectural Committee. 5 pm, 74 Joy Street

Thursday, July 20: Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Hearing, 4 pm at City Hall

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information.