‘Paddle to Work Day’ on July 28 Raised Funds to Protect Charles River

On Friday, July 28, 15 people paddled the Charles River as part of “Paddle To Work Day” hosted by Charles River Canoe and Kayak. The event celebrated a healthy river and raised funds for Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA).

A beautiful sunny morning greeted the paddlers as they began the five-mile paddle from Soldier’s Field Road in Allston to Broad Canal in Kendall Square. People paddled leisurely with the wind at their backs and almost no current, taking in views of the classic Boston skyline. Paddlers spotted turtles, ducks and several cormorants along the way.

Tyler Studds, volunteer and river lover, created “Paddle to Work Day” as a way to engage his friends and family while supporting the Charles River. Charles River Canoe and Kayak generously donated all proceeds from this event to efforts to protect the Charles River.

“We have been renting boats on the Charles River since 1973 and we have seen so many improvements in water quality and the parklands surrounding the river,” said Mark Jacobson, general manager of Charles River Canoe and Kayak, “We are grateful for all the work CRWA has done to improve the Charles.”

Thanks in part due to CRWA’s effective science and advocacy, the Charles River has experienced tremendous improvements since the organization was founded in 1965 in response to public concern about the declining condition of the Charles River. The Charles River is now considered one of the cleanest urban rivers in the country. However, the river continues to face many challenges to the health of its ecosystem including toxic cyanobacteria blooms, invasive plants, polluted storm-water runoff and the impacts of climate change.

Funds raised through “Paddle to Work Day” will support CRWA’s science, engineering and advocacy efforts including monitoring water quality, designing and building green infrastructure projects and advocating for policies that will protect the Charles River and its communities.

If interested in supporting the Charles River on a larger scale, people can attend Charles River Watershed Association’s fifth “Champions of the Charles Gala” honoring the Museum of Science for its achievements in science education. Funds raised from this event will support CRWA’s work protecting and restoring the Charles River. Hosted at the Museum of Science, guests will enjoy fabulous food and drinks while exploring the new Yawkey Gallery on the Charles River. Tickets can be purchased at www.charlesriver.org/champions.