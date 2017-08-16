Making A Scene

Dan Ramirez, the technical director for the Huntington Theatre Company, shown here in the storage area of the new Production Center in Everett. The storage area for props contains everything from an electric chair to a basketball to rows of chandeliers and even a basketball or two. The company is busily working this week on the first production set made in Everett, a set for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ that will premiere Sept. 9 on Huntington Avenue. The Production Center relocated this summer to the new building after having to leave their old shop on Huntington Avenue in the St. Botolph area.