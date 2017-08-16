The Boston Arts Festival Returns to Two-Day Event

Boston’s vibrant Arts Community is back for the 15th Annual Boston Arts Festival! On Saturday, September 9, and Sunday September 10, 50 local artists and 16 bands will be supported and celebrated in a colorful showcase of painting, jewelry, photography, glass making, wood working and more. Music genres include rock, pop, folk and indie, with all musicians living int he Greater Boston Area.

Beautiful Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park is set to welcome tens of thousands of attendees at an extraordinary family-friendly event that aims to exhibit some of the best visual and performing arts in Boston.

New this year, the Festival is now a 501c3 and will have a silent online auction with donated trips, play tickets, and additional items to raise money for the event!

The organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk and Artists Crossing Gallery have teamed up to bring the public a great opportunity to experience local art, crafts and music in a fun-filled atmosphere. Revived in 2003 by Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the City of Boston’s Office of Arts, Tourism & Special Events, The Boston Arts Festival has thrived for over a decade, bringing together local creatives with the mission of promoting the performing arts and Open Studios happening throughout the Fall in Boston’s neighborhoods.

Entry is FREE, open to the public, and handicapped accessible. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the work of Boston’s talented artists, musicians and craftspeople. More information can be found at TheBostonArtsFestival.com and facebook.com/BostonArtsFestival.

About The Boston Arts Festival Located at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston, MA, The Boston Arts Festival showcases local musicians, artists, and artisans and attracts tens of thousands of visitors to each year’s event, which also kicks off the city’s Open Studios season.