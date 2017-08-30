Police Briefs 08-29-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

08/18/17 – A victim reported he parked his 2018 GMC Sierra at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets at around 1 a.m., but when he returned about 30 minutes later, he observed that the rear passenger’s side window was broken and his laptop was missing.

Disturbing the Peace

08/20/17 – At approximately 10:35 p.m., a male suspect was arrested on Broadway Street for harassing people. The suspect was disturbing the peace and out of control, bothering people in the area, as well as customers of a local establishment.