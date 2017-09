Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny in a Building

08/26/17 – A victim reported she was eating dinner in a Park Plaza restaurant at around 11:10 p.m., when three credit cards were removed from her purse. The victim stated she left her purse on the floor when she went to the restroom, but upon her return to the table, she realized the credit cards had been taken from her wallet.