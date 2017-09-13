BHCA Community Corner

Crosswalks newly painted

Concerned that lack of maintenance of the crosswalks at the intersections of Beacon Hill streets and Cambridge Street was an important safety issue that needed to be addressed, longtime Beacon Hill Civic Association member Linda Jordan Dow turned to 311 to get the city’s attention.

Now, Irving, South Russell and Garden streets are sporting newly-repainted lines on their crosswalks, making them more visible and safer for pedestrians walking on Cambridge Street. Jordan-Dow, who is a member of the Cambridge Street Quality of Life Committee, thinks her calls helped get the job done. “I find that 311 is a very effective way of dealing with the City,” she said.

Besides being concerned about safety for the heavy pedestrian usage on Cambridge Street, Dow said she was also looking out for the neighborhood’s youngest users. Walking daily on the street are young children attending the Torit Montessori School, now located at 320 Cambridge Street, the Beacon Hill Nursery School on Joy Street and the Advent School extension of West Cedar Street.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard.

Upcoming Special Events

Sunday, September 24: Fall HillFest. 12-4 p.m.

Plans are well underway for our annual neighborhood block party that takes place on Mt Vernon Street between Charles and Brimmer streets. Fall HillFest will feature more than a dozen neighborhood nonprofits, the annual dog show, book and tag sales, live music and much more.

The Boston Public Market will join in the festivities with many vendors selling fruits, vegetables, and other delicious locally-grown foods for everyone to enjoy. Once again, the Biergarten will return to the Church of the Advent

with brats and beer.

Mark your calendars now and join your friends, family, and neighbors at this enjoyable afternoon!

Tuesday, October 24: Boston City Council District 8, Candidates Forum: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.