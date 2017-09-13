Welcome Back Section

Welcome back to Beacon Hill

As the summer begins to turn into autumn Beacon Hill residents are gearing for another packed-filled season. To make sure that nobody on the Hill is missing out on some awesome events happening right in your neighborhood, the Beacon Hill Times have highlighted some of the happenings downtown.

Sunday Family Night at Lala Rokh

For over 20 years, family has always been a huge part of Lala Rokh, that has been in the community long enough to watch kids grow up over the years and then come in with their own children. Because of this community, the restaurant on Sunday, September 17, will be introducing the first ever Sunday Night Family Night.

A weekly event, Sunday Night Family Night will be a chance for the community to come together and eat good food and enjoy each other’s company.

Children will have the chance to be truly unplugged and instead play cards, board games, or even do arts and crafts. After dinner, all guests are invited to watch a complimentary performance in the backroom by magician, The Great Scott.

Families can join for a $33 per person (excluding taxes and gratuity) pre-fixed dinner between 5-5:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 97 Mt. Vernon St. For more information contact Babak Bina at babak@binaboston.com or at 617-512-2550.

Wines of Lombardy at Bin 26 enoteca

Bin 26 enoteca will be hosting a five course wine dinner with Arianna Nera of the near Caven wine family on Wednesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. The wine dinner will take the guest on a journey through Italy’s Lombardy region accompanied by some classic dishes representing the cuisine of the region.

Lombardy is well known for Milan, the fashion capital of the world. But they are also famous for their sparkling wines, reds, and whites.

Located at 26 Charles Street, seats are $89 per person excluding tax and gratuity and limited seating is available. E-mail info@bin26.com for more information.

A Nightly Fixe at Grotto

Grotto located at 37 Bowdoin Street, offers a $40 per person fixe price for dinner every night. The three-course option is available seven days a week during all hours of dinner operation. The prix fixe consists of Grotto’s appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

While there, enjoy the contemporary Italian cuisine in the dining room that features exposed brick walls covered with artwork from local artists giving the restaurant an intimate and cozy feel.

Please call 617-227-3434 to reserve your seat.

Presidential Properties welcomes new tenants

On September 1, 2017 Presidential Properties located at 17 Myrtle Street on Beacon Hill handed out 225 sets of keys to the new tenants of Boston with the most common lease start date of 9/1. This year marks Presidential’s 10th September 1 on the hill. Kristie X. Aussubel (broker) and her Team were in the office for 72 hours beginning August 30th assisting both these new tenants and landlords making every effort for a smooth move-out and move-in. Presidential currently represents over 80 Boston landlords and have found apartments for 1720+ customers to date. They have also become a leading name in off market condominium and multi unit building sales.

By visiting their custom website www.YourBostonApartments.com you will find several properties listed available, most of which are exclusive to their company.

Want to move to the neighborhood? Awesome. Presidential Properties has an abundance of Boston apartments available for rent and an ambitious sales team waiting to assist you in purchasing your first or next condominium. Email your search criteria to: WeKnowBoston@PresidentialProperties.us

Upstairs Downstairs Antiques celebrates 25 years

Upstairs Downstairs Antiques will be celebrating 25 years of business in March. From flatware to fine art there is always something interesting to be found in one of their five rooms of art, antiques, and home décor.

This fall they will be offering specials on selected American antiques and will host showings by local artists all through the upcoming season.

Stop by for a champagne toast from 6 – 8 p.m. at one of their Thursday evening openings: September 28 with Andrea Guay, October 5 with Marci Corey, October 19 with Bill Cloutman, October 26 with Cate Hunter Kashmen and November 9 with Liz Hunter.

Upstairs Downstairs Antiques is located at 93 Charles Street, at the corner of Pinckney St. or find them online at upstairsdownstairsboston.com

Sip & Shop at Kodomo and Hill House

Join Hill House and Kodomo, a premium children’s clothing store, for an exclusive event on September 21 from 4 – 6 p.m. As kids participate in a sleepy time activity (they can come in pjs!) at Hill House parents sip, shop, and enjoy getting to know one another at the Kodomo annex at 45 River Street.

Kodomo will be donating 20 percent of sales from the Beacon Hill location from September 21 to 23 to support programs at Hill House.

Exclusive Jewels Gallery celebrates 5-year anniversary

Located at 107 Charles St., the retail stop for new and vintage jewelry, timepieces, and artwork are gearing up to celebrate their five year anniversary in Beacon Hill.

In October, there are plans to hold a special event featuring local artists and designers but until then, the store is filled with new items and will be holding special prices for residents of Beacon Hill who need repairs on jewelry or timepieces after a long summer use.

Charles Street Supply Company

Charles Street Supply Company located at 54-56 Charles Street are ready to help all of those who just moved to the neighborhood improve your new apartments. They have it all from tools, parts, keys, locksmithing services to custom blinds, firewood and more.

Their motto as co-owner Jack Guron says, “We are better than Amazaon and a lot more friendly.”

Guron says that they will have everything you need within a day or so and they’ve been around 67 years so they are trying to get it right.

Another edition will be happening next week, September 19. If there are any special events that you would like to list please contact us at deb@reverejournal.com or at 781-485-0588.

Sunday night is family night at Lala Rokh

Old fashioned family fun free of distraction

For over 20 years, family has always been a huge part of Lala Rokh. We’ve watched kids grow up over the years and then come in with their own children. This community has always been important to us which is why on Sunday, September 17, we would like to introduce our first ever SUNDAY NIGHT FAMILY NIGHT.

A weekly event, Sunday Night Family Night will be a chance for our community to come together and eat good food and enjoy each other’s company. Parents will be able to come in with their children and relax before the stress of Monday comes. It’s an opportunity for families in this community to enjoy each other’s company without any of the distraction that the work week brings.

With technology being such a huge distraction today, this is a night where kids can come in and truly be unplugged. They can come in and play cards, board games, or even do arts and crafts. We want this to be a night where families can hang out without having their eyes glued to a screen.

To kick off our Sunday Night Family Nights, we wanted to do something special. On September 17th, families can join us for a $33 per person (excluding taxes and gratuity) pre-fixe dinner between 5-5:30 P.M. After dinner, all our guests are invited to watch a complimentary performance in our backroom by magician, The Great Scott.

We’re very excited for this opportunity to bring old fashioned family fun back into our neighborhood. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for the love and support that this community has given us the past two decades. Sunday Night Family Night is our way of bringing everyone together, and saying thank you. Hope to see you there.

For more information, contact Babak Bina at babak@binaboston.com or at (617) 512-2550.

Le Dîner en Blanc

On September 10, 2017, 2,000 people gathered at Boston’s Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway for the sold out worldwide epicurean phenomenon, Le Dîner en Blanc.

After waiting over a month to learn the secret location, guests dressed head-to-toe in white and carrying their picnics, table and chairs were escorted by Dîner en Blanc volunteers from various departure points throughout the city, including Boston Public Market, Christopher Columbus Park and Copley Square. The highly anticipated downtown public venue was revealed – the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway (Milk Street at Atlantic Avenue)! Upon arrival, guests began decorating their tables and laying out their elegant home-made picnics or picking up their pre-ordered catered baskets prepared by local restaurant collaborators Bon Me, Captain Marden’s and Pennypackers.

The smooth band John Everett Martin featuring Bob Christopherson and Gregory Holt got the party started. A stunning sun set on the cool evening as old friends reunited and new acquaintances were made. Dinner commenced with Le Dîner en Blanc traditional waving of the white napkin. After dinner, local DJ Ryan Brown transitioned the party to the dance floor, while guests waved LED sparklers, lighting up the Greenway and splashing through the gorgeous Rings Fountain.

Local hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc Boston, Samantha Kanter, Anna Berezina and Kelly Early, led the way, organizing over 40 volunteers to bring this exciting tradition to life in their hometown. “The response this year was incredible,” said Kelly Early. “We love seeing the community come together like this! We’re incredibly grateful to all of our volunteers and local partners, without which this evening would not be possible.”

Launched nearly 30 years ago in Paris, Le Dîner en Blanc promotes friendship, elegance, gallantry and a sense of community and is now held in over 80 cities in more than 30 countriesaround the world.

Le Dîner en Blanc – Boston gratefully acknowledges Kobrand Wines as the exclusive wine and Champagne Taittinger as the exclusive Champagne for the event, local partners Hive, Peak Reserve, and our friends at Bon Me, Captain Marden’s Seafoods, PennyPackers and Topo Chico for their generous support.