BHCA Community Corner

Fall HillFest draws crowds on a summer-like day

By Suzanne Besser

The balloons were flying, band playing and spirits high when the Beacon Hill Civic Association welcomed hundreds of neighbors to Fall HillFest, the sixteenth annual neighborhood block party held on Mount Vernon Street on Sunday.

More than twenty of Beacon Hill’s nonprofit institutions charmed children with crafts of all sorts, dogs big and little strutted their stuff, Boston Public Market farms tempted the crowds with freshly picked corn, cheeses, cider, meats and more, and the Oktoberfest Biergarten attracted many for bratwurst, knockwurst, potato salad and good conversation in the adjacent Advent Church’s hidden garden.

BHCA thanks the following businesses for their generous support of the Fall HillFest. Their contributions helped make the neighborhood event a success.

Boston Police Department, A-1

Sgt. John Doris

Boston Fire Department

Boston Public Market

Charles Street Supply

The Church of the Advent

City of Boston

Doc Ellis Band

Grosgrain & Ink LLC

Hampshire House

Harpoon Brewery

Hill House

J.P.Licks

Peets Coffee & Tea

Salt Creek Catering

Swissbakers

Webster Bank

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees and special events comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

No meetings this week.

Upcoming Special Events

Thursday, October 19: Historic Home Renovation Roundtable. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Museum of Afro-American History, 46 Joy Street

A lively and informative panel discussion about the unique joys, challenges, and responsibilities involved in renovating a historic home, from the perspective of architects, preservationists, and homeowners who’ve had the privilege of renovating some of Beacon Hill’s most important buildings.

Participants will include Catherine Truman, architect who led the restoration of the Second Harrison Gray Otis House (85 Mt. Vernon St.), and Bruce Irving, Executive Producer for the first 17 seasons of This Old House, contributing editor to Design New England, Chair of Cambridge Historical Commission, and a real estate and renovation consultant.

Tuesday, October 24: Boston City Council District 8, Candidates Forum. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Thursday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Saturday, February 3:Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel.