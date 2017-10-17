BHCA Community Corner

by Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

Historic Home Renovation Roundtable tomorrow

Thursday, October 19 6-8 p.m.

On October 19, the Beacon Hill Civic Association will sponsor a lively and informative panel discussion about the unique joys, challenges, and responsibilities involved in renovating a historic home, from the perspective of architects, preservationists, and homeowners who’ve had the privilege of renovating some of Beacon Hill’s most important buildings.

The discussion will be led by Bruce Irving, an Emmy award-winning executive producer of the first 17 seasons of This Old House. He also serves as a contributing editor to Design New England, Chair of the Cambridge Historical Commission, and is a real estate and renovation consultant.

Participants will include Catherine Truman, an architect specializing in historic and sensitive settings who led the restoration of the second Harrison Gray Otis House at 85 Mt. Vernon Street along with other important historic preservation projects on Louisburg Square and elsewhere on Beacon Hill.

Principals from Thoughtforms, an award-winning high-end design and construction firm with experience in renovating a townhouse on Louisburg Square, will also take part in the discussion.

Beacon Hill resident Kate Doyle, who has renovated three homes in the neighborhood, will also be on board to share her experiences.

The Roundtable will be held at the Museum of Afro-American History, 46 Joy Street, from 6-8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The cost of admission is $15 for members of the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the Museum of Afro-American History, and $20 for non-members. There is no charge for members of the BHCA Founders Circle.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please go to www.bhcivic.org or call 617-227-1922. Advance registration is encouraged although tickets will be available at the door.

Candidates Forum October 24

The Beacon Hill Civic Association, the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay and the West End Civic Association are co-sponsoring a Candidates Forum with Josh Zakim and Kristen Mobilia, candidates running for the Boston 8th District City Councilor seat.

The Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 24, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at 74 Joy Street. It will be moderated by BHCA board member Rob Whitney.

Whitney urges residents from Beacon Hill and beyond to come and hear the candidates answer some of the important questions facing our neighborhoods. “At this event, the candidates will also get to comment on one another’s statements, which should make for a lively – and informative – forum,” he said.

The BHCA has a long history of joining with other neighborhood civic associations in the greater downtown area to sponsor candidate forums and other events of importance to all neighborhoods. “In the coming winter and spring, we hope to join again with our neighboring civic associations to sponsor public events concerning issues that affect all of the downtown neighborhoods,” said Whitney.

As space will be limited, please RSVP to katie.beaver@bhcivic.org.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

This week’s meetings and events

Tuesday, October 17: Charles Street Fall Planting Day. 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Those interested should meet at 2:30 pm at Beacon and Charles streets by Starbucks. (Tools and gloves will be provided if you do not have your own.)

Tuesday, October 17: Green Committee Meeting. 6 p.m.,

74 Joy Street

Wednesday, October 18th: Tree Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m.,

74 Joy Street

Thursday, October 19: Historic Home Renovation Roundtable. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Museum of Afro-American History, 46 Joy Street

Friday, October 20th: Events Committee Meeting. 8am, 74 Joy Street

Upcoming Special Events

Tuesday, October 24: Boston City Council District 8, Candidates Forum. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Tuesday, October 31: Halloween

Thursday, November 15: Garlands and Greens. Annual holiday

decorating fundraiser. 6 p.m., The Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3: Holiday Decorating Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala, Four Seasons Hotel Boston