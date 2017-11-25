BHWF Hosts Evening with Architect, Ann Beha

By Christine Thuy-Anh Vu

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) hosted a scintillating evening of convivial company at the Hampshire House, featuring renowned architect Ann Beha as the honored speaker on Nov. 14.

Introduced by friend and Program Director Debbie Smith, Beha discussed the evolution of Boston, the distinguished projects from her firm Ann Beha Architects, and the social impact of urban design and architecture. Guests in the crowded venue were invited to explore how design plays a role in shaping healthy and resilient communities, innovative public policy, and inspiring public spaces.

For more information on this and future events, visit https://beaconhillwomensforum.org. Become a member to enjoy the monthly forums, esteemed lecturers, and other exciting events.