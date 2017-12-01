Developer Calls for John Jeffries House to be Repurposed into Boutique Hotel

By Dan Murphy

The John Jeffries House at 170 Charles St. will be repurposed into a 66-room, boutique hotel, according to a press release issued by Related Beal last week.

The Boston development firm plans to undertake an extensive renovation and redesign of the existing building and construct a 12,000-square foot addition on the site of the surface parking lot adjacent to Savenor’s Market at Charles and Cambridge streets.

“Beacon Hill’s historic charm and central location provide the perfect setting to deliver our concept of an urban, luxury, boutique hotel, that includes a lounge area and café for visitors, residents and neighbors to enjoy,” Stephen Faber, executive vice president of Related Beal, said in the press release. “We have been actively engaging the community during this process, and will continue to do so throughout construction.”

The hotel is slated to open some time in 2019, according to Related Beal, which purchased the building from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI) for $25 million in July of 2016.

The John Jeffries House officially closed its doors Nov. 20.