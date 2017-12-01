King’s Chapel to Hold Decorating Time on Dec 3

The King’s Chapel Parish House at 64 Beacon Street will once again be decorated with the spirit of the holidays as we welcome all families to our second floor parlor for a time of fun creation and delicious goodies including hot cocoa, coffee, tea, and an assortment of snacks. Our doors will be open on December 3 to welcome all families between 10 a.m. and noon.

This year, we are adding Advent Wreaths to our list of crafts. Anyone is welcome to make an Advent Wreath to take home. These wreaths include four candles families can light for each Sunday leading up to Christmas. Once Christmas Day arrives, families are encouraged to celebrate and light the big white candle in the middle of the wreath.

For years, Emanuel Genovese, a local mosaic artist, has been helping children create Christmas Tree ornaments out of square wooden panels, multi-colored glass, and pieces of red, green, and silver ribbon. Emanuel has been creating mosaics with the Church School program at King’s Chapel for over two decades.

Elizabeth and Christopher Barnett will be hosting a candle decorating table. Each year, the couple brings white pillar candles, colored wax strips, and lots of shapes to make beautiful candles to take home and light your way or give as a present.

Other crafts include making holiday cards and decorating cookies. The festivities will be begin at 10 a.m. and close at 12PM. All are welcome to attend this event as we kick off the holidays.” – Ryan Harrison, King’s Chapel Church School Director