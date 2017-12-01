Police Briefs 11-28-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Auto Theft

11/16/17 – The victim reported he ran into an on old friend while driving down Stuart Street at around midnight. The victim pulled over, picked up his friend and decided to book a hotel room at a Stuart Street hotel. When the victim returned to his vehicle, his “friend” had driven off with his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. The police’s Stolen Car Unit has been notified of the incident.

Larceny (Purse-snatch)

11/17/17 – The female victim was walking home on Lindall Place at approximately 8:07 p.m., when an unknown female suspect ran up from behind her and stole the victim’s Clutch purse containing her bank/credit cards and license. The suspect then fled on foot.