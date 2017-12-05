Beacon Hill Women’s Forum to Host Gatsby-Themed Holiday Event

By Amy Tsurumi

“The lights grow brighter as the earth lurches away from the sun and now the orchestra is playing yellow cocktail music and the opera of voices pitches a key higher,” says Fitzgerald’s Nick Carraway, describing a night at one of Gatsby’s lavish parties.

Let Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) take you back to the Roaring ‘20s at a jovial event on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hampshire House—an occasion to get geared up in sparkling and fringed attire with pearls and feather accessories, and put on your dancing shoes.

A DJ will be spinning Big Band tunes and popular holiday songs; and Lisa Macalaster, founder of BHWF and jazz vocalist, will lead the annual Christmas Carol sing-along. The evening includes prize drawings (local restaurant and spa gift certificates) and tarot card readings for those who long for a glimpse of what the New Year has in store.

Each entry ticket comes with one complimentary drink, including the 2017 “Zelda” BHWF signature cocktail, if you like, plus a cheese station and passed hot hors d’oeuvres. Additional wines, beers and well-drinks are available at the cash bar. There will be plenty of gingerbread cookies and a hot cocoa/cider station with marshmallows and peppermint sticks as festive accompaniments.

All members are welcome to attend and bring guests, including gents. This holiday party is complimentary for BHWF members and $60 for guests. Online registration is encouraged to ensure availability (both members and guests). To register or to join, and for further information on BHWF’s speakers/events and membership, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.

BHWF is a nonprofit social club whose goal is building community by bringing together all women living in Beacon Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods.