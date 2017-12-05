BHCA Community Corner

By Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

Cambridge Street included in Action Plan

The North Station Area Mobility Action Plan, a set of proposed transportation improvements and initiatives for the West End, North End, and Bulfinch Triangle neighborhoods as well as Cambridge Street and Charles Circle, has been finalized.

Conducted under the auspices of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the Action Plan is now ready for viewing online at www. bostonplans.org.

“”Although the focus of the Action Plan is generally outside of Beacon Hill, a number of BHCA Traffic & Parking Committee members attended the Action Plan meetings over the past eighteen months because of the potential impact to our community,” said Committee Chair Ben Starr. “We were pleasantly surprised by the attention others beyond those from Beacon Hill were able to bring to Cambridge Street.”

Neighborhood and community members worked on this Plan with the Boston Planning and Development Agency for more than a year to improve safety, make the area more understandable, create more mobility choices, and decrease congestion, according to Mayor Walsh.

Major early action items include pedestrian improvements at the Charles Circle T station and on Cambridge Street, as well as safer biking networks along Cambridge Street for those accessing the Longfellow Bridge and the Charles River Esplanade.

“This Action Plan commits the City to implementing fifteen transformative projects in the next five years that encompass all modes: pedestrian, bicycle, transit and vehicular,” stated the Mayor in his introduction to the Plan.

