NY Times-Bestselling Author Ben and Tonya Mezrich Release Newest Children’s Book

Kodomo Annex will host an exclusive VIP Launch Party to celebrate the publication of Ben and Tonya Mezrich’s first book together, “Charlie Numbers and The Man in the Moon.”

This is the first time in three years that Mezrich has released a children’s book, his last title, “Bringing Down the Mouse,” graced the bestseller lists, and Charlie is slated to do the same with Ellen Pompeo attached to turn it into a TV show.

The event will take place at Kodomo at the brand new annex location, located in Beacon Hill at 45 River St. (behind Charles Street) on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and geared towards kids, ages 8 to12. It is complimentary, and will have drinks and bites sponsored by Kodomo. Local young friends will be doing readings from the book every hour on the hour. Kids activities include paper airplane folding, community coloring of a giant book cover and perusing personally styled outfits by Kodomo for each character in the book. Books will be available for sale by local seller Brookline Booksmith, which is generously donating 20 percent of sales to benefit Bina Farm Center, one of the Mezrichs favorite organizations. In addition, Jasmine Mashikian, founder of Kodomo has agreed to match this donation. Signed copies of the book will remain on sale in Kodomo until Dec. 14.

About Charlie Numbers

Charlie is recruited to use his mathematical prowess to discover what happened to a box of stolen moon rocks in this follow up to Bringing Down the Mouse.

Charlie Lewis is really good at math. So good, that he’s approached by a mysterious woman who needs his help. The woman is carrying an incredible item: an actual moon rock, one of the most valuable objects on Earth, and she’s investigating the theft of a box of moon rocks from NASA’s vault at the Johnson Space Center, and believes the stolen rocks are now in the possession of a former astronaut.

Although she claims to work at NASA, Charlie suspects she is something else—but he decides the adventure is too good to pass up. Charlie and the whiz kids go undercover by entering the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s paper airplane contest, and head down to the nation’s capital. Working together, they master the principles of aerodynamics, wind science, and gravity to excel in the competition.

Charlie must decide how far he’ll go to solve the mystery of the stolen moon rocks; is he willing to betray a new friendship? Or has he unwittingly been drawn into something even bigger than some missing chunks of the moon?

Accolades for Charlie Numbers

“The Mezrichs take a K.I.S.S. approach to aerodynamics…they make learning about resistance, gravity, lift, and thrust fun and unintimidating…the story is lively enough to engage all kinds of readers.” –BCCB (Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books)

“it is always interesting and the action never stops for long. …Another rollicking adventure with Charlie and his friends that will delight followers and fans of heist novels.’-SLJ (School Library Journal)

“Quick, enjoyable STEM-related espionage adventure … any kid who likes a smart mystery will get a kick out of it.”-Booklist

About Bina Farm Center

BINA Farm Center brings together individuals with and without special needs by offering a variety of inclusive enrichment programs that help them to both thrive personally and make their best contribution towards the communities in which they live. BINA provides a comprehensive therapeutic and recreational environment utilizing Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapies, Vocational Training Programs and Creative and Complementary Therapies for children and adults with physical, developmental and emotional challenges.

About Ben Mezrich

New York Times Bestselling Author, Ben Mezrich cracked the Hollywood Reporter’s annual hot list: Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors. Based on stats like his multiple movie deals in production such as Woolly, his newest book about the resurrection of the woolly mammoth from frozen DNA, Seven Wonders, Once Upon a Time in Russia, and The 37th Parallel, Mezrich found a place on this power list of authors that are touted to be “the industry’s most sought-after word nerds.

With a writing career spanning 19 years, wonderboy Mezrich has authored nineteen books, with a combined printing of over 4 million copies, including the wildly successful Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six M.I.T. Students Who Took Vegas for Millions, which spent sixty-three weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, and sold over 2 million copies in fifteen languages. His book, The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal – debuted at #4 on the New York Times list and spent 18 weeks in hardcover and paperback, as well as hit bestseller lists in over a dozen countries. The book was adapted into the movie The Social Network and was #1 at the box office for two weeks, won Golden Globes for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best score, and was nominated for 8 Oscars, winning 3 including Best Adapted Screenplay. Mezrich and Aaron Sorkin shared a prestigious Scripter Award for Best Adapted Screenplay as well. Mezrich is the only non-fiction author to have two number one box office movie adaptations.

To learn more visit: www.benmezrich.com

About Tonya Mezrich

Tonya’s childhood was spent in Natchitoches, Louisiana. With a background in dentistry and arts, she developed a jewelry line and clothing line and launched and co-hosted a Boston TV show. When she’s not chasing her two kids or pug around she is the resident fashion expert at NBC Boston and writes a blog about style and fashion under tonyamezrich.com. She lives in the Back Bay with the two children she chases around, their pug, and her husband.