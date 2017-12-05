Police Briefs 12-05-2017

Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Robbery – Street

11/20/17- A victim reported while walking on Beacon Street at around 1:04 a.m., two unknown male suspects approached him. At this time, the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and stole his cellphone, as well as his wallet containing bank and credit cards, U.S. currency and personal papers.

Auto Theft

11/23/17 – A victim reported his 2005 Toyota Highlander was stolen from in front of a Charles Street hotel some time between 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 2:41 p.m. the next day. The Stolen Car Unit has been notified.