BHCA Community Corner

By Suzanne Besser, BHCA President

BHCA asks for community support

By now Beacon Hill Civic Association members and friends should have received packets of information about the Annual Appeal in the mail. Donations received during this Appeal provide vital funding for the BHCA staff and facilities, and enables ongoing efforts in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.

Founded in 1922 by residents committed to preserving and protecting Beacon Hill’s beauty and historical integrity, generations of dedicated BHCA volunteers have worked to preserve the best of the past while ensuring the neighborhood’s livability and sense of community today and in the future. Contributions will help the BHCA continue this mission so that today’s residents, as well as those in the future, can enjoy our remarkable neighborhood.

Contributions of any amount are welcome. Donors who give $425 or more will receive tickets to the 46th Annual Beacon Hill Gala, which this year will be held on February 3, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Donors whose gifts or pledges are received by December 22 will be acknowledged in the formal Gala invitation.

Other giving options are available. For more information about the Annual Appeal and to make a donation, contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association by calling 617-277-1922 or online at bhcivic.org.

Boston’s Winter Weather Guide

Because snow, ice and freezing temperatures are challenging to all Boston residents, the city has provided a handy guide full of tips to ensure the safety of all. Some rules and regulations included in the brochure are:

Property owners must remove snow, slush and ice from sidewalks and adjacent curb ramps within three hours of snowfall ending or three hours after sunrise if it snows overnight.

Keep streets open to plows and emergency vehicles by parking at least 20 feet away from intersections and no further than one foot from the curb. Avoid blocking sidewalks, fire hydrants, ramps, bike lanes, driveways or the street.

Trash and recycling collection is cancelled only during the most extreme storms. If cancelled, hold onto the trash until the next scheduled pickup. Get updates about changes in collection schedules by visiting boston.gov/trash-day, download the TrashDay app or call 311.

Snow Emergencies

Parking meters remain in effect during snow emergencies. Make resident parking stickers visible within 24 hours after the end of a storm.

Make your resident parking sticker visible within 24 hours after the end of a storm. Clear all snow at least one foot around your car muffler before starting your car.

Remember to clear fire hydrants and storm drains.

Remove space savers within 48 hours after a snow emergency has been lifted.

During a snow emergency, discount parking is available in garages with a valid resident parking sticker. To find out where to and not to park during an emergency, visit boston.gov/snow, follow @CityofBoston, or register for alerts at boston.gov/alert-boston. Residents can also call 311 or 617-635-4500 for non-emergency city services.

Get involved

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All residents are welcome to jump aboard. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Upcoming Special Events

Saturday & Sunday, January 6-7: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston