Area A-1 sees 1-Percent Drop in Part One Crime in ‘17

By Dan Murphy

Area A-1 saw a 1-percent drop in violent and property crime in 2017 from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,595 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, in the area, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, as opposed to 2,619 during the same timeframe in 2016.

Two homicides were reported in 2017, compared with one the previous year, while rapes and attempted rapes were down approximately 31 percent as the number of incidents fell to 20 from 29 in 2016.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw around a 7-percent uptick, with the number of incidents climbing to 212 n 2017 from 198 the previous year.

Domestic aggravated assaults were down nearly 14 percent as the number fell to 19 from 22 in 2016, while the rate of non-domestic aggravated assaults remained about the same, with 270 and 269 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Commercial burglaries were up about 10 percent as the number rose to 76 in 2017 from 69 the previous year.

Residential burglaries saw a 26-perecnt uptick as the number of incidents climbed to 58 from 36 in 2016.

In contrast, other burglaries were down about 21 percent, with 11 incidents in 2017 as opposed to 14 the previous year.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were down around 8-percent as the number of incidents dropped to 420 from 458 in 2016.

Other larcenies also saw a slight decline, with 1,405 incidents in 2017 as opposed to 1,432 the previous year.

Auto theft, on the other hand, was up around 26 percent as the number of incidents climbed to 102 from 81 in 2016.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 7 percent, with 18,528 incidents of violent and property crime in 2017 as opposed to 19,804 the previous year.