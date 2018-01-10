Developers Behind Haddon Hall Switch Gears, Pursuing Residences Instead of Club

By Beth Treffeisen

Hexagon Properties announced on Friday, Jan. 5, that they would no longer be pursuing a private club at 29 Commonwealth Ave. The team will soon be presenting plans for luxury residences at the location and will also be pursuing a new location in the Back Bay for the private club.

“Over the past several months, we have had extensive conversations with members of our community,” said Sandra Edgerley, president of Hexagon Properties. “We are grateful to our many neighbors and civic leaders who spent time learning about our new concept and our plans.”

The developers plan on withdrawing their application of converting the building into a private club at the next Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The push to change it to a residential building came after more than 100 Back Bay residents against the private club showed up to the previous ZBA Hearing on October 31, 2017. The developers asked to postpone the hearing date at that time, with their attorney Mike Ross (a former City Councilor) saying they needed a few extra weeks to help them in the community process.

Initial plans included converting Haddon Hall, now home to offices, into an 800 member private club. Membership would include access to a fitness center, game room, guest rooms, outdoor patio and more.

Edgerley said that during the conversations with the community, two promising themes emerged. First, that the concept for an updated version of the private social club is important for the city and the Back Bay, and second, that a significant restoration of 29 Commonwealth Ave. is very much desired by the neighborhood.

“We are inspired by the tremendous outpouring of support for our vision to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders to a modern gathering place of impeccable design and service, but we have concluded that 29 Commonwealth Ave. will not be that place,” said Edgerley.

Edgerley thanked elected officials, including State Rep. Jay Livingstone, City Councilor Josh Zakim and Mayor Martin Walsh’s office, who worked together to bring the divergent parties together to create a positive resolution.

“We can’t wait to share with you our exciting new plans for a diverse private club that will bring together the best that Boston has to offer, bridging the best of Boston traditions with the next generation.” said Edgerley.