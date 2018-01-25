On Thursday January 18, Coryn Bina was inducted by the Boston Celtics into their community program as a “Hero Among Us”. Coryn, wife of Babak Bina of Lala Rokh and Bin 26 Enoteca in Beacon Hill, has worked with many non profits, which is how she and Babak met.

She was honored for her life long work to help those in need. and most recently as the co-founder/CEO of Bina Farm Center that uses primarily equine therapy to help differently disabled – including children,

adults and veterans.

The Bina family pictured at the Boston Garden, from left: Aidin, Babak, Coryn and Kamran.