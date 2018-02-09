Boston Philanthropists Recognized At Recent Beacon Hill Reception

On January 31 major supporters of the USS Constitution Museum’s annual fundraiser gathered at Beacon Hill’s Hampshire House for an appreciation reception.

The 2017 Chairman’s Dinner raised over $300,000 all of which directly supports the institution’s education programs that engage the public with the storied legacy of Boston landmark and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution. The Dinner supports the new “All Aboard” initiative offering free programs to Boston Public School students.

Notable Bostonians in attendance included Museum Trustee Bill Carey and Liberty Mutual’s Executive Vice President and President of Global Risk Solutions, Dennis Langwell.

During the evening both were acknowledged for helping raise significant funds for the USS Constitution Museum’s mission and outreach. Governor Baker has attended the Museum’s major fundraiser for the past two years, addressing guests with inspiring messages of unity.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group CEO David H. Long was awarded the institution’s Charles Francis Adams award for community service at the 2016 Chairman’s Dinner, while Raytheon CEO Dr. Tom Kennedy was honored in 2017.

The Museum will award Congresswoman Niki Tsongas for her leadership at the 2018 event taking place October 25 at the Copley Plaza Hotel.

“The Museum is very grateful for the dedicated leadership of Bill and Dennis. Their commitment to the Museum embodies the spirit of Constitution – teamwork, service, and sacrifice,” said Anne Grimes Rand, president of the USS Constitution Museum.