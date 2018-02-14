Children’s Programs Listed at West End Library for February Vacation Week

The following special programs are being offered at teh West End Library at 151 Cambridge St during the February School vacation week:

Hansel and Gretel with Boston Lyric Opera – Tuesday, February 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Boston Lyric Opera to learn how we bring the story of Hansel and Gretel to life through music, acting, and movement. Two professional singers, a pianist, and a teaching artist will engage audiences in this interactive introduction to opera. Ideal for youth ages 6-12. Groups and individuals welcome. No registration required. Sponsored by the Highland Street Foundation.

STEAM Crafternoon Playgroup – Thursdays, February 22, March 22, April 12 and 26, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Each STEAM Crafternoon, children have access to an abundance of art supplies, simple science manipulatives, and toys galore! Drop by the library to try out materials and meet friends. Ideal for children of all ages. Groups and individuals welcome. Groups, please e-mail rfox@bpl.org to pre-register.

Story Time with the Boston Ballet – Mondays, February 26, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children ages 2+ and their caregivers, join us once a month to hear stories about a famous ballet or dancer. Each story time is supplemented with a movement experience that highlights major themes of the story. All story times are led by Boston Ballet faculty dance educators. Groups and individuals welcome. No registration required.

Peter Rabbit Party – Tuesday, February 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Preschoolers, hop to the library for a Peter Rabbit-themed celebration. Listen to the Peter Rabbit tale, then plant some seeds and make bunny hats and finger puppets. Groups and individuals are welcome. Groups, e-mail rfox@bpl.org to register.

Pajama Story Time – Thursday, March 8, 4-5 p.m. Preschoolers and toddlers, snuggle up in your pajamas, listen to some almost-bedtime tales, and do a cozy craft. Feeling charitable? The library is collecting new pajamas for the Boston Bruins PJ Drive. Donations in any child or teen size would be greatly appreciated. Groups and individuals are welcome. Groups, e-mail rfox@bpl.org to register.

Meet Dr. King – Friday, March 16, 10-11 a.m. Bright Star Theater celebrates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with an accessible production that will inspire children to use peace, leadership, and conflict resolution in their own schools and communities. Ideal for children of all ages. Groups and individuals welcome. Groups, e-mail rfox@bpl.org to pre-register.

Ongoing Programs

Preschool Story Hour – Every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers, join the West End Children’s Librarian for weekly stories, songs, rhymes, and movement. This is a high-energy story time, and families, daycares, and school groups are all welcome to drop in.

Toddler Time – Every Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers, join the West End Children’s Librarian for developmentally appropriate stories, rhymes, movement, and songs. Drop-in for families. Groups, please contact the library ahead of time.

Bouncing Babies – Every Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Babies birth to 18 months and their caregivers, join the West End Children’s Librarian for stories, songs, tickles, and bounces especially for the library’s youngest patrons. Drop-in for families only