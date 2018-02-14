Children’s Winter Festival Returns to Common

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will be bringing the annual Children’s Winter Festival to Boston Common in partnership with the Highland Street Foundation during school vacation week on Wednesday, February 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Children’s Winter Festival on Boston Common is a well-loved tradition in Boston, and we are pleased to bring it back again in 2018,” said Mayor Walsh. “We invite all children and families to come on down to the festival for a day filled with fun activities.”

Among the attractions will the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the 30-foot-high inflatable Everest Climb N Slide, and the Snow Mazing maze. In addition, the Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring a week-long Winter Camp at the Boston Common Frog Pond with free skating and rentals for all ages from Monday, February 19, through Friday, February 23. For more information on the Winter Camp skating, please visit www.highlandstreet.org.

The festival will also feature a DJ from Magic 106.7, an appearance by the L.L.Bean Bootmobile with their popular Boot Toss game, giveaways from “DreamWorks Animation Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” now airing on Netflix, and refreshments from Sparkling Ice beverages and Power Crunch protein energy bars. In addition, the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Outdoors Rx program will present activities including scavenger hunts and nature walks.

Additional support is being provided by the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center and Cricket Wireless. For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.cityofboston.gov/parks or go to www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment.