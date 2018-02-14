Shadows from 1000 Boylston

A proposed single tower rising from a base podium to be built at 1000 Boylston Street is expected to cast new shadows throughout the nearby neighborhoods, from the Fenway Victory Gardens, to the Esplanade, down Commonwealth Avenue Mall to even the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common.

The shadow study, which was released in late January after over a year of discussions on the newly designed building, leaves many residents concerned over the impact the new shadow will have.

The proposed project consists of a single condominium tower rising from podium base containing retail, restaurant space and a two-story above-grade parking garage.

The project is part air rights, which will cover.