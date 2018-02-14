Torit Montessori Students Enjoy Frog Pond Skating

Elementary students at Torit Montessori on Cambridge Street take ice skating lessons at Frog Pond as part of their weekly sports activities, which include skating, swimming, tennis and dance, all offered seasonally during the regular school day.

Torit partners with community institutions to provide these activities. The Boston Skating Academy takes Torit students through each of the U.S. Figure Skating levels as each student is ready, and the school partners with Massachusetts General Hospital and the Clubs at Charles River Park for swimming instruction. Torit’s dance curriculum is designed by an outreach instructor affiliated with the Boston Ballet. Partnering with the local community enhances and expands Torit’s Boston campus education.

The Elementary campus on Cambridge Street across from MGH and two blocks from Charles Street Station serves Pre-K/K through sixth grade in mixed-age groups, and includes a gym/performance area, dining hall, library, science lab, engineering shop, music, and art rooms.

Enrollment for new and returning students is underway. In fall 2018, Torit’s Early Education campus serving infants through PreK/K will celebrate 10 years of educating students in the Montessori tradition at its Province Street location near Boston Common. Torit Montessori School is dedicated to entrepreneurship, independence, making learning come alive, and the ethos of a global community.

In addition to a strong academic curriculum, Torit is known for teaching all students Mandarin, Arabic, and Spanish.

For more information, visit www.toritschool.org.