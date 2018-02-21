Officials React Positively to Sidewalk Settlement

Neighborhood elected officials are responding positively to news of the legal settlement between the city and the Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA), which will allow the Public Works Department (PWD) to continue installing ADA-compliant curb-ramps at sidewalks throughout the Historic Beacon Hill District.

“I want to thank the mayor, Rep. Livingstone, the Beacon Hill Civic Association and all of the engaged residents who worked to reach this settlement,” City Councilor Josh Zakim wrote. “This would not have been possible without the mayor and his team being open and willing to reach this compromise with the neighborhood.”

The settlement and release agreement, dated Feb. 12, includes provisos that the Public Works Department “will present its ramp plan for the Historic Beacon Hill District at least annually, and at the BHCA’s request will investigate specific locations with the BHCA.” Furthermore, the PWD has agreed to use red, cast-iron tactile pads instead of plastic tactile pads if the BHCA contributes the difference in cost, and to “work with the BHCA to fashion and implement non-standard design solutions for ramps at uniquely historical spots, including Acorn Street, Louisburg Square and the cobblestone driveway on Mt. Vernon Street above Louisburg Square,” as well as at “various cobblestone driveways and alleys (not streets).”

Livingstone said, “My goal was always to improve accessibility while preserving the historic look of the neighborhood. I’m pleased we were able to accomplish those goals with this agreement.”

Nicole Caravella, Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s press secretary, stated, “The city is pleased to be able to move forward with efforts to construct and reconstruct pedestrian ramps in Beacon Hill that improve accessibility for residents, visitors and the public, and preserve the historic nature of the neighborhood.”

In 2014, the Beacon Hill Civic Association and 10 neighborhood residents filed a lawsuit against the city asserting that it bypassed key review and approval processes by installing 36 ramps in brick sidewalks on Beacon Street that summer.