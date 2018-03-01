Esplanade Association Offering Early-Bird Specials Through March 10

The Esplanade Association is now offering early-bird specials on packages for membership and admission to its signature events through March 10.

Individuals can opt for the $195 bundle, which includes a Friend-level membership to the organization; entrance to the Summer Dock Party – a festive event held on the banks of the Charles River Esplande on July 19 featuring music, food, drinks and dancing – as well as the tented Moondance After Dark party on Sept. 19; a 20-precent discount on registration for the Esplanade 5K scheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m.; an invitation to the members-only reception before the annual meeting on April 9; and special event announcement and previews. The package offers a $60 discount over regular rates for membership and event admission.

Couples, meanwhile, can purchase packages that contain all the same benefits for two for $375, which offers a savings of $85 over regular rates. “The couple’s package has been a particular favorite for those who want to line up their dates for the year,” wrote Kelsey Pramik, the group’s marketing and events manager.

Esplanade Association Executive Director Michael Nichols added, “We’d been hearing that people wanted more ways to join their friends and like-minded park lovers on the Esplanade while also supporting the park. [The early-bird offerings are] absolutely for someone that wants to feel good about supporting the Esplanade while also lining up a full season of fun in the park.”

Visit www.esplanadeassociation.org for more information.