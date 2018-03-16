BHV Members Make Exercise Part of Their Travel Plans

When 19 Beacon Hill and Back Bay residents associated with Beacon Hill Village traveled to Mazatlan, Mexcio, last month, the group didn’t just have the sun and sand on their minds, they also wanted to stay in shape, and so they invited Cindy Sullivan along to work out.

The group trip to Hotel Playa Mazatlán. was organized by Mary George of Chestnut Street, and Barbara Lindeman of Avery Street, who both thought the addition of exercise during the week would benefit all.

Sullivan, a senior fitness specialist, was already acquainted them through her exercise classes and private training sessions in Beacon Hill and Back Bay offered by Beacon Hill Village. “They know the importance of fitness as we age… stretching, strength training, balance, stamina and flexibility (even when they may not want to do it),” Sullivan said.

Susan Cox, a Mount Vernon Street resident who was among those along for the trip, also regularly attends one of Sullivan’s exercise classes.

“We leave class with our muscles feeling relaxed and renewed,” Cox said. “The stretching, strengthening and cardio exercise are aimed specifically at older citizens, all without in our ability to execute.”

For more information about classes offered by Beacon Hill Village, contact cindysullivanfitness@gmail.com.