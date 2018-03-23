Brock Jobe to be Speaker at the Nichols House Museum Lecture Series March 29

The Nichols House Museum Lecture Series will present on Thursday, March 29, Chippendale: The Man and the Myth by Brock Jobe.

The event will run from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and will take be held at New England Historic Genealogical Society, 99-101 Newbury Street, Boston, 02116

This year marks the 300th anniversary of Britain’s most celebrated furniture maker, Thomas Chippendale. His designs reached both sides of the Atlantic through a groundbreaking pattern book, The Gentleman and Cabinet-Maker’s Director of 1754. During his lifetime he oversaw one of the largest cabinetmaking and upholstery firms in London, and eventually his name defined an entire style of eighteenth-century furniture. Join Brock Jobe, Winterthur’s Professor Emeritus of American Decorative Arts, as he recounts the remarkable story of Chippendale’s career and takes us inside some of his greatest works. Along the way, we will confront the truth as well as the fiction associated with this fascinating character.

The lecture will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a light reception.

Please note that this lecture is limited to 75 participants. Reserve your spot now!

$20 general admission, link for tickets on our event page: http://nicholshousemuseum.org/programs_events.php