Beacon Hill Market Reopens for Business

In anticipation of its grand opening tomorrow, Friday, March 30, the Beacon Hill Market is now operating under new management.

Soni Manandhar, an Everett resident who worked at the Family Market in Chelsea for around five years, has assumed ownership of the store at 55 Anderson St.

The market, which already stocks the usual selection of groceries, newspapers and household items, is adding sandwiches, soups, salads and daily prepared-food selections to its offerings.

Alongside an ATM and five seats at a counter facing the street is a Key Café, which allows local residents who are out of town to leave their house keys for behind for guests.

The store is currently open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, with plans to expand the hours in the springtime, and to perhaps offer delivery to the neighborhood, Manandhar said.

John Corey, a Beacon Hill Civic Association board member, is pleased to see the market back in business.

“I’m looking forward to a great market at the top of Beacon Hill that can become the center of the neighborhood,” Corey said.