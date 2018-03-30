Hill House Announces First-Ever, Citywide NFL Flag Football League

Young football fans can now enjoy the fun and excitement of America’s favorite sport starting this fall as Hill House announces the city’s first NFL Flag football league. Open to children in kindergarten through the seventh grade, this citywide league will take place on Sunday mornings at Clemente Field on the Emmanuel College Campus in Back Bay. Registration is now open through www.hillhouseboston.org. Teams are encouraged to sign up, but individuals can register for $175 per person. The season will begin in September.

“Our mission is to ensure that children living in the city have the opportunity to participate in the best sports programs possible,” said Hill House Program Director Sam Renshaw. “With much research coming out about the concussion dangers of playing full-contact football at this age, we are delighted to launch this NFL Flag option so that kids can have a fun and safe athletic experience.”

NFL Flag is the premier youth flag football program in the United States with more than 365,000 boys and girls age 5 to 17 playing in leagues across the country. Players in NFL Flag powered by USA Football have fun while gaining the sport’s inherent benefits and of physical fitness.

For more information on Boston’s first Flag Football league, visit www.hillhouseboston.org.