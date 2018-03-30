Panificio Sets Stage for Live Music in the Neighborhood

Besides offering a casual, inviting dining atmosphere, Panificio Bistro and Bakery at 144 Charles St. is currently emerging as one of the neighborhood’s premier venues for live music.

“Panificio is a great because it can be either loud and fun or as intimate as you want,” said John Everett Martin, a longtime bartender and server at The Sevens Ale House who has performed there on numerous occasions. “And it’s a pretty easy place to fill because of all the great, local people.”

Chris Spagnuolo, the restaurant’s manger, is regularly welcoming largely acoustic acts to Panificio, with Beacon Hill Jazz, consisting of Richard Pierce on keyboards, Lisa Macalaster on vocals and Tom Long on drums, set to play there on Thursday, March 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Other yet-to-be-determined acts will also perform during the same hours on Thursdays, April 26 and May 24.

Bob Whitelock, owner of Beacon Hill Lock and Key and lead vocalist for the Usual Suspects Band, among other musical endeavors, played Panicificio last Thursday night and managed to draw a respectable crowd despite the predicted storm.

“I was a good gig…a lot of locals came, even though some of my fans from Metro West didn’t make it into town,” Whitelock said. “When the weather gets better, I’m sure it’ll be even busier.”