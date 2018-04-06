Police Briefs 04-03-2018

Beacon Hil Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

03/21/18 – At about 4:53 a.m., a victim reported he observed a female suspect going through his 1998 Honda Accord inside a Charles Street garage. The suspect fled on foot towards River Street after taking U.S. currency, registration and a jacket.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

03/21/18 – A victim reports she parked her 2009 Toyota Corolla on Walnut Street at around 4 p.m. on March 20, but when she returned to her vehicle at around 10 a.m. the next day, the passenger’s side window was broken and U.S. currency was stolen from the middle console.