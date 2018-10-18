St John School Poised for Academic Success and Growth

Nestled in the heart of Boston’s North End, St. John School has prepared students for bright futures since 1895. The school is a Catholic value-centered learning environment focused on educating students in an atmosphere that fosters the growth of each student in spirit, mind and body. The staff welcomes pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students and utilize innovative programs and a standards base curriculum to educate the whole child.

The dedicated teachers and small class size ensure that each student’s unique progress is celebrated. Students enjoy a state-of-the-art computer lab, 1 to 1 iPad program, science lab, STEM programs, Italian language instruction, woodworking classes, a hydroponic gardens, professional music classes and more. The After School program cost $300 per month and is in session from 2:30 – 6 p.m. Drama, Yoga, Fitness, Dance, Guitar, Chinese and other programs are also offered in the After School program for an additional charge.

While a deep sense of tradition fills the community, St. John School’s learning environment is focused on preparing students for innovative futures. As the staff helps students explore and master new subjects, we also open their lens to the world outside. The staff exposes children to the vibrant culture of the city just beyond our walls, through frequent field trips to museums, theaters, and innovative companies helping students build the knowledge they need to excel in high school and beyond.

After graduating from St. John School, students launch into their high school years with the confidence of feeling one step ahead of their peers. This is due largely to our highly-trained teachers and our rigorous curriculum.

St. John School is in a truly wonderful position to move into the future and provide the best education for our students, so that they achieve their full potential. “Catholic Roots, Worldly Wings”.

Hours: Drop off starting at 7:30 a.m., class time 7:55 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Tuition: K3 – Three Day (full day): $8,450 and Five Day (full day) $9,850

K4 (full day) $5,750, K5 (full day) $5,550, Grades 1-8 $5350