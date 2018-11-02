The 16th Annual Beacon Hill Holiday Fine Art & Craft Sale Starts Nov 17

On the weekend before Thanksgiving local visual artists and fine artisans will sell a variety of hand-crafted holiday gift items at Hill House, 127 Mt. Vernon Street (the old Firehouse). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days.

The annual event provides a unique holiday shopping experience, offering one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, photography, handmade baby items and table linens, holiday cards, paintings, and more.

The Beacon Hill Holiday Fine Art & Craft Sale features award-winning local artists, including potters, jewelers, painters, photographers, and fiber artisans who create original, hand-crafted work. Admission is free, and The Firehouse is handicapped accessible.

The Holiday Sale is free, open to the public, and wheelchair & stroller accessible.There are a limited number of metered parking spaces along Charles Street and Cambridge Streets. The closest public parking garage is the Boston Common Garage.

For complete information on participating artists and directions to the site, visit

fineartists.boston

Artists Crossing ~ P.O. Box 171080 ~ Boston, MA 02117

[email protected]